WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are expected to arrive by the end of the week in West Springfield. They are one of 19 communities in western Massachusetts getting them as part of an initiative announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
In total, more than two million COVID-19 rapid tests will be distributed throughout the state.
“The state’s plan is to get them to those in the most financial need, so that’s where we will work through Operation Santa and Meals on Wheels and a couple of our other CDBG programs to target the area that is most focused on that and get them out that way,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
West Springfield is expected to receive 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits for residents, with each kit containing two tests.
“From that, having the test kits if you feel you have been exposed or been out and test and have a positive case and you take precautions and stay and isolate yourself, then again, it helps prevent the spread,” Reichelt added.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that COVID-19 cases in West Springfield have been going up.
“Currently, active under 100 [cases] but we have seen a rise over the last few couple weeks as everyone has. Leading up to Thanksgiving and after, we have seen a rise in cases. We expect to see a little bit more,” Reichelt noted.
The latest state data shows West Springfield’s 14-day positivity rate is at 6.24 percent.
Baker said there have been barriers to people accessing the tests.
“…But the big problem in many cases for many people have been cost and supply which have been major barriers…These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season,” Baker explained.
The tests will be distributed to 102 high-need communities across the Bay State. Reichelt said the initiative can help in the effort to stop the spread of the virus, but it's not the only way.
“Getting vaccinated and getting the booster is the easiest way. One, you don’t have to quarantine and miss work and opportunities. Also, you won’t be sick and be hospitalized,” Reichelt noted.
One resident told Western Mass News she is pleased the kits will soon become available.
“I think it is important because I have been buying them or cash at CVS just to make sure before events and stuff like that or a cold or anything. If the town is going to provide them, that is a good thing,” said Gina Girouard O’Neill.
Baker is also working on bulk purchasing agreements with COVID-19 test manufacturers to help bring down costs for others in the state.
