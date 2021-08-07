WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- UPS drivers in West Springfield are once again taking a stand and calling for a better work-life balance.
Cars honked in support of UPS workers on Saturday morning.
"We are now 18 months into COVID and our drivers have been forced to work 6 days a week for the last 18 months," said Danny Arlin, a UPS employee.
Arlin is continuing to campaign for better working conditions. He told Western Mass News drivers have been forced to work six-day weeks amid the pandemic, which leaves almost no time to spend with family.
"I’ve got guys calling me, telling me how it's affecting their home lives, their wives are getting very upset they’ve got two kids at home and their wife is basically a single parent six days a week," said Arlin.
Arlion said working 60 hours a week has also impacted the mental health of many employees.
Working six days a week and then only one day off and then trying to squeeze all your personal day into one day on the weekends the stress level you wouldn’t believe how bad it is for our drivers from now," said Arlin.
He claims some drivers are even facing disciplinary action when they do not show up for a sixth day.
"When they don’t come in on their days off, if the company is hitting them with sick days, burning their time so they don’t have it for down the road these guys have perfect attendance Monday through Friday, but know because they don’t come in Saturday they are considered having an attendance issue," said Arlin.
The group plans to continue protests until changes are made.
"People are starting to realize, mental health, stress can get to people," said Arlin.
Western Mass News reached out for a comment and they said quote:
"Our labor agreement with the international brotherhood of teamsters allows for extra volume to be handled by our people on a six-day schedule. We are aware of our driver’s concerns and are currently hiring additional employees in this facility."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.