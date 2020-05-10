WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today - West Springfield held a ceremony in honor of the fallen American heroes at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
As of today, 88 veteran residents at the Holyoke Soldiers' home have died.
74 of those residents testing positive for COVID-19.
This afternoon, the West Springfield VFW held a ceremony to honor them.
'Amazing Grace' was played on the bagpipes and the name of each veteran was called.
The ceremony also featured a 21-gun salute and the laying of a wreath, which marks bravery and honor.
Anthony Ciollaro of the West Springfield Veteran Services told Western Mass News that they partnered with the VFW to properly honor the soldiers who have passed away during the coronavirus pandemic at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
"We're doing our best to honor their sacrifice in this way. Thank you very much for recognizing our men and women of the service and all the sacrifices they've made for this great country in ensuring our freedom every day," Ciollaro said.
Today - the Holyoke Soldiers' Home reported no new cases or deaths from the virus.
