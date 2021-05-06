WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An FBI investigation is underway after hackers forced an early end to the West Springfield Town Council meeting this week. several graphic images popping up on Zoom shortly into the meeting.
The incident is what’s called a 'Zoom bomb' and cases have been common throughout this last year as more and more people are meeting online. But what some may call a prank is actually a federal crime.
“About 30 minutes into the meeting we were what would be considered Zoom bombed” Brian Griffin, the President of West Springfield City Council said.
An early end to a West Springfield town council Zoom meeting on Monday after hackers posted several graphic pictures on the screen during budget and infrastructure talks.
“There became some pornographic material things of that nature and they kept popping up on the screen,” Griffin said.
City council president Brian Griffin told Western Mass News the meeting was watched live by around 500 people between channel 15 and Facebook, but luckily, the images didn’t make it to their screens.
“We shut off our local access channel right away we were able to shut off Facebook live where we stream right away so those who stayed on Zoom were certainly subjected to that unfortunate behavior,” Griffin said.
Griffin said those 40 people on the Zoom meeting were left shocked and confused.
“I think it was more of a nervous reaction than anything because it was kind of a lot of things going on at one time,” Griffin said.
The incident, known as Zoom bombing, is when meetings are hijacked with images or hate speech. It has become prominent throughout the pandemic as more people rely on online meetings. But last year the government made the prank a federal crime.
“FBI and Zoom will work together to obtain the IP address and if it’s local or otherwise were ready to prosecute,” Griffin said.
Griffin said this is the first and last time this will happen as they work to make their meetings more secure.
“We are going to go to a new format where it’s not an invite only it will be a Zoom format but we can call upon individuals selectively if they raise their hand,” Griffin said.
We have reached out to the FBI for more information into their investigation, but we are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.