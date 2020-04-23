WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss what to do about high school graduation in West Springfield, now that in-person schooling has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said graduation has not been canceled, but they are looking at creative ways to honor the class of 2020, instead of a traditional ceremony.
“Our traditional graduation is still scheduled for early June. As we get closer to that date, obviously, it looks less and less likely that will happen,” Reichelt noted.
COVID-19 has flipped high school seniors worlds upside down and in West Springfield, not only will seniors never sit in a high school classroom again, but graduation day will look much different than in years past when graduates got their diplomas at the colosseum at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.
“We were really hoping to have a regular graduation ceremony because it is such a West Springfield tradition in June…the fact that there’s over 400 students and a couple of parents, that will be over 1,000 people in that building. Even if restrictions are lifted, it doesn’t seem like the safest thing we should be doing,” Reichelt said.
However, Reichelt told Western Mass News over Facetime that graduation itself hasn’t been cancelled and officials are looking at different ways to honor the class of 2020.
“…To do something, whether it be a traditional graduation later in the year, like July or August. I’ve seen countless different ideas on social media,” Reichelt noted.
Although the graduation ceremony may not be traditional, there are ideas floating around to still have something on the fairgrounds while practicing social distancing.
“Some kind of drive-in theater type ceremony because the grounds are so accessible and so large and could accommodate that. Something along those lines would make sense or a combination of that and some kind of virtual streaming, which we have the capability of,” Reichelt said.
Reichelt added that he knows how important graduation is to students and families and that’s why he is committed to providing a unique and special way of celebrating.
“The West Side pride will show strong and, as our superintendent said, we got this and will get through this together,” Reichelt said.
The mayor will be meeting with the superintendent and the graduation committee tomorrow to discuss their options.
They will be sending surveys out to students and families, so they can weigh in on the decision.
