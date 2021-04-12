WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a disabled person.
West Springfield Police said that on Thursday, Danielle Zucco arrived at the Westfield Street apartment of an acquaintance and claimed to have an injury in order to get inside the apartment.
While she was inside the apartment, Zucco allegedly used another ruse to separate herself from that person, whom police said suffers from several disabilities. She got into a room and opened a small safe, which had a significant amount of cash inside.
"After she remained separated in the apartment for an extended period of time, the victim became suspicious and made entry into the room. The victim observed Ms. Zucco crawling out the window, while handing the safe to an unknown individual waiting outside," police explained.
Zucco and the other person then fled the area in a vehicle.
Police were able to track Zucco down and arrest her on Friday on Elm Street. They also allege that she had five baggies of heroin stamped 'Yeezy' on her person when she was arrested. She is facing charges including larceny Over $250 from a disabled person, entering a dwelling by False pretenses for a felony, larceny from a building, and possession of a Class A drug.
