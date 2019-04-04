WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly being involved in a crash Wednesday.
West Springfield Police said that late last night, officers were called to a two car crash, one of which had rolled over, on the 500 block of Riverdale Street.
Investigators added that the driver of the rolled over vehicle, identified as Shannon Moore of West Springfield, allegedly became non-cooperative with firefighters at the scene while they were checking her for injuries.
"Subsequent Officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Ms. Moore for Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor," police noted in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
