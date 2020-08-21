WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day for fried onion and burger lovers here in western Mass., the iconic White Hut has reopened their doors for the first time in months.
All-day, people have been pouring into this parking lot to get their hands on a famous White Hut burger, with social distancing restrictions in place.
A ribbon-cutting, or rather a hotdog cutting, to celebrate the reopening of the 81-year-old white hut in West Springfield on Friday.
"This is even better than it used to be. It kept the character of the great burgers that they had and continue the establishment and the legacy," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
The famous burger joint, known around the country for its cheeseburgers, and fried onions, abruptly closed in February. But shortly after, new owners bought the establishment with hopes of bringing back the legacy.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, they first got up and running with a White Hut food truck back in June, but after months of anticipation, the doors are finally open to the community again.
"It’s like part of the DNA of our community, and I couldn’t let it leave," said White Hut co-owner Peter Picknelly.
Picknelly told Western Mass News that he first came to the White Hut with his grandparents, he used to take his children here, and he wanted to keep the tradition alive for families all across western Mass.
"I think it’s important to keep restaurants like the White Hut alive," he said. "I mean there are a few restaurants in our community, we have great restaurants in western Mass. But there are a few that have the emotional connection to generations of families that have come here for cheeseburgers and fried onions, and to let that go would be a shame."
Picknelly said while they've modernized the restaurant inside, the food recipes are the same, and they're thankful to the community for all their support.
