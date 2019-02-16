West St. in Hatfield closed due to water main break.

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Street in Hatfield is temporarily closed as Department of Public Works officials work to mend a water main break that occurred earlier today.
Hatfield DPW director Phil Genovese tells us that crews were called to the area of West Street at 7:43 Saturday morning for a report of a water main break.
Genovese added that a few homes have been affected by this water main break.
It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen or what caused the water main break to occur.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.