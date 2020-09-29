WEST SUFFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As parents navigate the next big challenge - how to celebrate Halloween this year - we're starting to see the ways people are handling this holiday.
One local farm grows and sells hundreds of pumpkins each season and this year, they are putting a twist on it.
Lulu’s Farm Stand in West Suffield, CT wants to help communities plan ahead and stay safe for Halloween this year and they believe purple pumpkins are the way to do that.
"I don’t know if it's going to change anything. I think the thought was just let's try and make Halloween as fun and as normal as we can for kids…They have had to change so many things and we can keep it safe, but make it something they can enjoy...a way to kind of bring people together," said farm owner Shannan Watson.
In normal times, trick or treaters would look for lights on at a house to know they can get candy there.
This time around, look for a purple pumpkin.
“Put it in your driveway or your porch where someone can see it when the kids walk by, so they see that your participating in Halloween this year," Watson added.
With Halloween a month away, the CDC recently came out with guidelines to help keep people safe and understand what are high-risk and low-risk activities for Halloween.
They said some higher-risk activities that should be avoided include door-to-door trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties, and indoor haunted houses or hayrides.
However, the CDC said being able to celebrate is still possible and is encouraging low-risk alternatives such as pumpkin carving, outdoor scavenger hunts, decorating your house, or having virtual costume contests.
“Right now, we haven’t heard there is going to be any changes,” Watson said.
Each community gets to decide how they want to celebrate Halloween, but Lulu's Farm Stand hopes purple pumpkins can be part of the answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.