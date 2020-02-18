SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits.
While the national organization is dealing with the litigation, Western Mass News reached out to the Boy Scout Council of Western Massachusetts to get the answers on how this will impact their troops.
Early Tuesday morning, the Boy Scouts of America filed for chapter eleven financial restructuring...otherwise known as bankruptcy.
The action follows a wave of sexual assault lawsuits claiming abuse from past organization leaders.
The filing listed its assets between $1 billion and $10 billion while estimating $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities.
According to the BSA website, they filed chapter eleven so they could repay victims who were harmed during their time in scouting, not so they can abandon current lawsuits, that said quote:
"The BSA believes we have a social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate victims. We also must carry out our mission to serve youth families and local communities through our programs."
Making it clear that although they are under legal fire, scouting will continue.
That's why Western Mass News reached out to the Boy Scout Council of Western Massachusetts to get the answers on how this will impact them.
Although the organization declined Western Mass News' request for an on-camera interview, they did provide us a written statement, that said in part:
"The western Massachusetts council has not filed for bankruptcy...the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the chapter eleven filing. All camps, properties, and local contributions are controlled by our council."
They said that because of this, "...all meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual."
Additionally, they do not want this filing to discourage people from participating and joining local troops, a sentiment expressed on the national level as well.
(1) comment
Good story. The Masslive story had virtually nothing on how this might affect local scouting.
