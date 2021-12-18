SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents saw a little snow in Greenfield Saturday, but residents told Western Mass News it's nothing they can't handle.
"As with all things with storms, you really don’t know what’s coming until it hits you," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
Western Mass. braced for the worst, as winter weather was expected to hit Saturday afternoon. To residents’ surprise, they told Western Mass News conditions weren’t too bad.
"The driving conditions were just fine. There wasn’t any problem with it at all. It’s just rain... I’m real happy that all we got was rain. I don’t really care for the snow too much. Richard Chapman of Greenfield.
Chapman said he is considering getting new tires soon to prepare for the winter ahead and he has sand on standby, but none of that was needed Saturday. Other residents say living in Massachusetts, it’s nothing they haven't seen before.
"I think if you’re like a died in the wool New-Englander then you know how to handle it, but if you’re not, good luck, god bless you," said Ray Zimmer of Greenfield.
Spokesperson for Eversource Priscilla Ress said their main concern is any potential overnight freezing.
