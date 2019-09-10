Western Mass cities and towns holding 9/11 remembrance ceremonies.

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, we, as a nation, will take a moment to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
Below is a list of some of the 9/11 remembrance ceremonies that are scheduled to take place.
All events are on Wednesday, September 11 unless otherwise noted.
AGAWAM
A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Agawam Fire Department Headquarters, which is located at 800 Main Street.
AMHERSTA brief remembrance ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Fire Station located at 68 North Pleasant Street.
CHICOPEEThe 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Mass will take place at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne Church, which is located at 30 College Street.
EAST LONGMEADOWThe 18th annual Candlelight Vigil to remember the victims of the September 11 attacks will be held at 8:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the East Longmeadow Fire Department, which is located at 150 Somers Road.
SPRINGFIELDA ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. in front of the new 9/11 memorial located at Riverfront Park.
WESTFIELD
- 9:45 a.m. -- The Westfield Fire Department will hold its annual reflection and remembrance ceremony at their headquarters on Broad Street.
- 11:00 a.m. -- Mayor Sullivan and families of the Westfield natives who died in the September 11 attacks will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 monument, which is located at 94 North Elm Street.
