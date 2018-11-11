GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, all across western Mass, community members gathered to celebrate our greatest, the brave men and women that have fought for our country.
It's a day when the entire nation stops to remember and honor the heroic acts of our military veterans.
Inside of the Granby Town House Museum, surrounded by World War I artifacts, veterans gathered for an emotional ceremony where the sound of bag pipes sang when the battle is o'er.
"It's a tune that," one local veteran tells us. "When the battle is over, it's a retreat that people head back to their base camp where they were stationed at the end of the battle."
The song was played at 06:00 to commemorate when the armistice was signed 100 years ago by the Germans when they surrendered in World War I.
Over in Belchertown, the community gathered to honor the veterans during a special prayer followed by a speech from Senator Eric Lesser.
There, young Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts learned the importance of Veteran's Day.
While in Springfield, the streets filled with red, white, and blue, and young cadets from Central High School lead the parade.
The parade featured local veterans, who were being honored, city officials, and local organizations that support veterans.
The tradition of Veteran's Day ceremonies and parades will carry on in western Mass for years to come in order to give thanks to the heroic brave men and women for their selfless acts.
