CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Parking bans ahead of the snow are starting to take effect across western Mass., Holyoke's started at 5:00 Friday night, and in Springfield and Chicopee, the bans start at 7:00 Friday night. you'll want to comply, it could be a hefty price tag if you don't.

In Chicopee, when the parking ban goes into effect, city officials assured they will be towing any car that doesn't comply.

Our Western Mass News first warning Meteorologists said the incoming winter storm 2022 will hit western Mass. Friday night and last until Saturday night.

To prepare, local cities have put in place parking bans.

"We need to have all the roads clear, especially some of the tighter streets. We have trouble with our equipment going through. We want to make sure that when we do plow, we're able to do as much clean up as possible," said Elizabette Batista, DPW Superintendent.

"We will be towing tonight because the snowfall amount that's anticipated, around eight inches," said Batista.

Interstate Towing will have trucks following around DPW trucks on Friday, towing any cars that are violating parking bans.

"We're going to be out with several towns in full force tonight. please head the warnings because we will be out towing cars," said Stephen Gonneville, general manager, Interstate towing, Inc.

They warn, if your car gets towed, it can be expensive to get it back.

"Average hook rate is $108, plus round trip miles and then storage once it comes back to the yard on top of that," said Gonneville.

If you want to avoid any fines from this storm, you'll also want to be careful when you're plowing.

Springfield director of public works, Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News the Police Department will be handing out fines for anyone who plows snow into city roads.

"The ticket is issued to the homeowner or property owner, not to the plowing operation. So the homeowner could get a ticket. We put out a notice today making sure you let your plow people know what to do," said Cignoli.

A full list of parking bans could be found here.