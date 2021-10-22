SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many kids and families look forward to trick-or-treating every year. But with the fear of COVID still lingering in the air, we wanted to know what guidelines local towns are following this Halloween.
Halloween is right around the corner, and local health departments tell us this trick or treating will look a lot more normal than last year.
Halloween is typically a fun day for all ages, but last year local streets looked like a ghost town as trick or treating was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News reached out to several cities and towns in the area to see their guidelines for celebrating this Halloween. Most communities are moving forward with trick or treating, but as the virus still haunts us, the common message is to stay safe.
From those we heard back from, Springfield says families can celebrate but is strongly encouraging people to wear face masks under their costumes.
Belchertown says that given the high vaccination rate in their town trick or treating is a relatively safe activity. They recommend residents take the normal precautions, but there are no specific restrictions.
East Longmeadow said it’s up to residents to decide if they want to participate, but the health department does encourage residents to wear face masks, stay outdoors, and wash their hands.
In Longmeadow, the health department said there are no restrictions this Halloween.
West Springfield is recommending residents take the precautions outlined by the CDC.
Wilbraham is not enforcing any additional regulations other than what is recommended by the state.
The CDC is recommending those giving out candy avoid direct contact with trick or treaters, pass candy out outdoors, give out pre-bagged treats instead, and wash their hands and wear a mask.
Local residents are weighing in. While Springfield is allowing trick or treating, parents tell us they have some reservations.
I’m a little, you know, hesitant about it. I might just have my sister take the kids if she wants to, but you know, we're just trying to be precautious, wear masks and just keep a distance. If anything, I'll just keep them home and give them candy at home,” Springfield parent Sugein Zayas said.
“We have to protect the kids. You don’t know who is giving them candy if that person is sick or not sick. You have to be very cautious,” Springfield resident Maria Sanchez said.
Others said as long as you take precautions it should be a fun and safe Halloween for all.
“Always wear your mask, you're social distancing, I always have my portable Lysol to wipe off anything and just make sure all the candy are closed and wipe them down after you get home. I feel like we're always going to have to live with COVID so, we just have to take the best chances as we can. We can’t stop life,” Springfield resident Jellece Rodriguez said.
Regardless of how you choose to celebrate this Halloween, Christian Rodriguez of Springfield reminds us what is most important on October 31.
“To get candy,” Rodriguez said.
