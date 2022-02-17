SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Several western Mass. communities still have indoor mask mandates in place, but as the state guidance on this has changed, many are reconsidering whether they should lift the requirement or not.
Towns and cities across western Massachusetts remain split over the decision to end their mask mandates and the Northampton Board of Health is meeting Thursday night to discuss their indoor mask mandate currently in effect.
“If our town is doing okay with the COVID cases going down, if Cooley Dickinson hospital has low COVID rates then I say were done,” said Cynthia Soriano, Northampton resident.
Soriano shared her thoughts with us over the possibility of lifting the mask mandate in Northampton.
Amherst, Northampton, Belchertown, Holyoke, South Hadley, and Springfield are all communities where indoor mask mandates remain in effect in western Massachusetts.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told us the city of Springfield is planning to follow the plan to remove the citywide indoor mask mandate at the end of February, despite other local communities already getting rid of the mandate.
“I see that we're going to lift it if things continue to move in the right direction which they are and we're going to look to the lift it citywide earlier which would be February 28,” said Sarno.
Sarno added that they will continue to monitor the city's vaccination rates and COVID-19 case numbers as the mandate comes to an end.
“Right now we want to keep doing what we've been doing because it has been working could there be some adjustments coming up? Possibly,” said Sarno.
We checked in with Dr. Keroack of Baystate Medical Center to find out his latest guidance about mask wearing in public settings.
“The governor has eased up on mask wearing indoors, those recommendations are for healthy young people…For folks my age, or folks with chronic conditions, it probably still makes sense to wear a mask, I do when I go to the supermarket. Overall, if you're fully vaccinated, meaning two shots and a booster of the Moderna vaccine, you can feel pretty comfortable being in a public place these days,” said Dr. Keroack.
