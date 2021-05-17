SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community leaders are reacting to the governor's announcement Monday.
Are they prepared to lift their mask orders on May 29?
The bottom line is some communities are ready to lift the face-covering order on May 29, but others need to talk about it further.
“That’s great news; that’s the happiest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” Arlington resident Sam Bouboulis said.
Residents in western Mass. happy to hear the news from Governor Charlie Baker on Monday, people who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, starting on May 29 but it's up to the local municipal leaders.
We reached out to communities around western Mass. and found Amherst and Easthampton will drop their mask mandates, in line with the governor's announcement.
The city of Greenfield said no decision has been made yet, same with Springfield. But no matter what, Mayor Domenic Sarno said no one should feel uncomfortable about masking up.
“If people want to wear their masks, they should not be ostracized, period,” Sarno said.
As city officials continue to discuss whether to lift their mask mandate, they're focused on the city's vaccination numbers which still lag behind the Bay state average.
“Right now, we are, in Springfield, only at 23.7 percent. We got a long way to go,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
She added changes can only occur when more residents get their shots.
“Unvaccinated people, it is not safe right now, get vaccinated,” Caulton-Harris said.
But one visitor from Connecticut shared her concerns.
“There’s still a risk for people who don’t want to get vaccinated,” Wethersfield, CT resident Allison Ayers said.
She added changes might take some time to get used to.
“It is weird seeing people without masks anymore,” Ayers said.
We reached out to many other communities and are awaiting their responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.