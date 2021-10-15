CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The western Mass. community is paying tribute to a Chicopee woman, killed in Springfield two months ago.
This weekend, the Springfield Thunderbirds will be honoring Brianne Boisselle by starting a scholarship, as well as donating money for a scoreboard in her name. Western Mass News spoke to Brie’s former softball coach and has more on how the city is remembering her.
Brianne Boisselle played softball on this field for four years at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
"She was a designated hitter, her job was to hit, and she embraced that role...She was our most vocal leader, enthusiastic, and positive leader that we had at the time," said Kelly Walsh, head softball coach for Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
Even after graduating in 2014, Brie always found her way back to the team.
"There was a playoff game that we had at Pittsfield that she followed us up there and was the lone Comp suporter in the entire area there because it was a 2:00 game, she brought water to us at one point randomly because it was hot. That was the kind of kid she was," said Walsh.
Now, western Mass. is mourning her tragic death.
on August 11th, Brie was found stabbed on Baldwin Street in Springfield. she later died from her injuries.
Family and friends and the surrounding community are working to keep her memory alive in a positive way and hope to have a scoreboard in her name, on the field she once played on.
"We currently don't have one, we have a beautiful field and we don't have an electronic scoreboard, it was something she had always wanted to fundraise for we just never had the funds at the time," said Walsh.
In an effort to help, the Springfield Thunderbirds are fundraising for Brie at their season opener on Saturday night, with proceeds from ticket sales going directly towards a scholarship in Brie's name and a scoreboard at the high school.
"Typically they sell about 50 group tickets, when they do groups like this and I believe we are close to 150," said Walsh.
Kelly Walsh, Brie's former coach told Western Mass News the community will be out in full force on Saturday.
"Everybody is going to be wearing crocs. I think that was a favorite of hers," said Walsh.
In addition, a friend of brie’s started a Facebook page titled ‘justice for brie’ and a rock project in her name.
"They are painted with all of the different things that Brie loved and they are found throughout western Mass. You can find them randomly, there is some here, there is some at Szot Park, I believe there is some at Dunkin' Donuts where she constantly visited," said Walsh.
The Justice for Brie Facebook page could be found here. A gofundme page to help the fundraising efforts can be found here.
34-year-old Kaysone Walters of Springfield has been arrested in connection to Brie's murder. He is currently in Florida awaiting a fugitive from justice hearing on November 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.