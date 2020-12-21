(WGGB/WSHM) -- 'The Great Conjunction' will be visible to the unaided eye Monday night for the first time since the medieval ages.
It hasn't occurred at night in almost 800 years, but sadly cloudy skies might impact our ability to see it in western Massachusetts.
Today is a lot of things. It’s Monday, it’s the first day of winter, and it’s also the day that a very rare astronomical phenomenon known as 'The Great Conjunction' is going to take place.
Picture space as a race track. Each planet has it’s own lane and they’re all traveling at different speeds. Now planets make passes all the time. In fact, Saturn and Jupiter pass each other roughly every 20 years, so this occurred in 2000 and will occur again in 2040.
However, what makes this so rare is this is the closest have passed in nearly 400 years and it’s the first time it’s happened at night in almost 800 years.
The planets have been moving closer and closer together since roughly Thanksgiving and they’ll make their closest pass tonight on December 21.
You’ll have the best view if you look to the southwest. This is going to occur shortly after sunset, which today is at 4:22pm and because, of course, it’s Christmas week, this is being viewed as a Christmas miracle and is also being referred to as 'the Christmas star.'
Now, unfortunately, satellite and radar is showing mostly cloudy conditions for us in western Massachusetts, but speaking of Christmas miracles, we may some clearing just to the southwest, so hopefully we’ll get enough breaks in the clouds to be able to view this this evening, and given that it’s going to peak shortly after sunset, you’re not going to stay up very late in order to do so.
The planets will set by 7 p.m. tonight, so if there are breaks in the clouds, look low in the sky to the southwest between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. this evening.
