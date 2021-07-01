CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a hot and humid week and with on-and-off rain, you may be noticing more mosquitos out than usual, so how do you avoid these pesky insects and the viruses they carry? Western Mass News is getting you those answers.
Summer is here and so are the mosquitos. All season long, people will be smacking their arms and legs, trying to get rid of the blood sucking bugs. Chicopee resident Janine Dunley knows that struggle all too well.
"Well, they do bother me,” Dunley said.
She told Western Mass News that anytime she goes outside during the summer, they swarm her and leave her itching for quite some time.
"Welts sometimes, depending on how bad. Definitely itchy and not just for a day or two, sometimes for weeks,” Dunley added.
If you feel like you've been noticing more mosquitos than you were before, you're not wrong. Bob Russell, owner and entomologist of American Pest Solutions in Agawam said we are in peak mosquito season.
"It's been very humid and we've had some pretty significant short rainfall,” Russell explained.
Local entomologists told Western Mass News mosquitos breed in standing water just like this. With all the rain we've had, Russell said it’s important to find a way to get rid of puddles of water in your yard, which also includes your gutters.
"You got that standing water up there. It's there for weeks and you're just breeding hundreds of mosquitos every day,” Russell noted.
Besides the itchy bites they leave behind, mosquitos also carry viruses, some that are potentially deadly.
"We've already seen cases of West Nile popping up in Connecticut, so it's right down the street. I think it's going to be an early year for West Nile,” Russell said.
Russell suggested wearing long sleeves and pants if you're going outside at night and, of course, always use the correct bug spray.
"You can use the insect repellant DEET. Some people may have issues with that. There's citronella oil and some other things out there, some natural remedies,” Russell explained.
