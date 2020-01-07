SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earthquakes in Puerto Rico have some families in western Massachusetts worried.
“It’s difficult for everybody here, especially for the Puerto Rican families. They can’t even get in contact," said Fernando Cortez.
After a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Tuesday, many are without power and unable to get in touch with loved ones.
“I got my family in Puerto Rico. I got my brother, my sisters, and my nephews and my niece and I’ve been praying to God for them and the whole island," Cortez added.
Joel Nievesroque told Western Mass News he’s been calling all day.
“[Reporter: Joel, do you have family over there?] Yes, I do. [Reporter: Have you been able to talk to them?] No, I don’t even know where they’re at, so it’s kind of been hard, kind of strange, you know. It’s just difficult for everybody here," Nievesroque added.
Moises Cruz, who was one of the few to get in touch with his family, told Western Mass News it’s been a very busy morning.
“I hung up about 20 times this morning. I had to keep calling back to make sure that they’re okay, to make sure nothing else was going on. They say that the house shook and everything fell off the walls and things," Cruz said.
Employees and customers at the Puerto Rican Bakery are supporting each other as they wait for word from their loved ones affected by the earthquakes.
“Here, everybody got family here, you know. Everybody’s worried here about you can’t get in contact. This is a worrying game," Nievesroque added.
Cortez said despite being in a family atmosphere at the bakery. He simply has one wish.
“I want to say to my brother or my sisters to call me please. I don’t care. As long as I know that they call me, I’ll be happy," Cortez said.
While work still goes on, employees at the Puerto Rican Bakery said the moment they clock out, they will continue to make calls.
