SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News was at the memorial outside the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield tonight at 8:24 p.m., two numbers Kobe wore.
There was a growing number of candles outside the hall of fame, with a shrine also beginning to grow inside.
This vigil started as an idea earlier today for those who are mourning but can't make it to Los Angeles, an entire city that's hurting.
You can see several fans gathered, some with a basketball in hand, others with sneakers around their neck, and plenty of Lakers jerseys, jackets and scarves.
The fans also held a moment of silence at 8:24 p.m. Monday...to represent the two numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his career.
Fans Western Mass News spoke with told us simply stated, they’re devastated.
For one in particular resident, Joshua Bosworth told Western Mass News that he’s been in denial and that Kobe is the reason he started playing basketball.
"Everything that I remember about basketball is Kobe, he was a game-winner. The person he is, the person he became, from being a young man to who he is now. Everything he did, I want to do, just replicate his game the way he moved, the way he shot the ball," Bosworth said.
One thing many fans agree on is that they felt the need to be here because they wanted to be with those that shared that same love, admiration, and respect for Kobe.
The Hall of Fame continues to honor Kobe for those driving through Springfield with his name on full display on their message board.
