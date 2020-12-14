SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have arrived in the U.S. including parts of New England.
Today, the first vaccinations were given to frontline health care workers.
Health experts said we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic.
In western Massachusetts, officials are expecting to start giving out the vaccine in the days ahead.
A critical care nurse in New York and doctors at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut were among many across the country to get the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
It’s a shot of hope as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 is continuing to spread rapidly in our communities. There has been over 72 million cases across the world with 1.6 million deaths,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
As the ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine gets delivered across the country, doctors in western Massachusetts are eagerly waiting for the moment when their frontline workers can get the vaccine.
Keroack said for them, a new chapter starts Tuesday.
“We expect our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine tomorrow and we plan to begin vaccinating on Wednesday,” Keroack explained.
Baystate Health will not get enough dosages in the first shipment to give them to all of their health care workers delivering direct COVID-19 care, but new shipments will be delivered weekly.
As for Mercy Medical Center, they are looking to vaccinate as many health care workers as possible this month.
“We have already invited colleagues to schedule appointments for this week and we expect upwards to almost 1,000 colleagues will be vaccinated by the end of this month,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
