SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New developments on a story Western Mass News reported last night at 6 regarding a Springfield City Council candidate under fire for old comments he allegedly posted on social media.
That candidate, Christopher Pohner, has now lost a labor endorsement.
As we reported last night, Pohner, seen here in his Facebook profile picture, is running for city councilor at large in Springfield.
On Monday, Western Mass Politics and Insight published multiple screenshots of Facebook comments they stated are from Christopher Pohner.
The political blog's Editor-In-Chief shared them with Western Mass News on Wednesday.
One of them shows an account labeled as Pohner saying, "Obama sucks and so does his tranny wife."
Another says, "Hobama looks like a tranny."
According to the report by Western Mass Politics and Insight, Pohner also allegedly made comments towards the LGBTQ community and on old MassLive articles under the username, "Firebird."
And now, the Western Mass Area Labor Federation posting on Facebook that the organization has voted to revoke their endorsement of Pohner following allegations of racist, homophobic, and transphobic comments on social media.
The interim chair of the organization speaking to Western Mass News by phone.
"He didn't disavow the comments that were made and those comments have no place in the labor movement, and have no place in what we're trying to do now by creating a new organization and doing new organizing not only among union people, but also among the community," Interim Chair Jeff Jones tells us.
Christopher Pohner telling Western Mass News tonight he has no comment regarding the loss of this endorsement.
He also tells us he will not be attending a debate planned tonight for candidates in his race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.