HOPKINTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a year off due to the pandemic, the Boston Marathon returned to Hopkinton Monday morning.
Western Mass News caught up with runners and spectators at the starting line.
The 125th Boston Marathon kicked off with a bang Monday morning.
Hundreds of people came out to witness the start of the historical race, some getting to the starting line bright and early.
"We missed it the last couple of years so, we're just happy to be here this morning," spectator Archie McNeil said.
Thousands of runners from all over the world made the trip to Massachusetts to take part in the big race, among them, western Mass. local Jill Murphy.
She's been working towards her goal of running the Boston Marathon for years.
"It took me a lot of tries to get here. So I can't actually believe it's happening. This is something I never thought I would do in a million years," Murphy said.
Aside from her friends and family, she said her students at Longmeadow High School are proud of her accomplishment.
"I have students tracking me. I’m excited to do my best for all of them as well as for myself," Murphy explained.
The Boston Athletic Association has reduced the number of runners this year but offered a virtual option for people to complete the Boston Marathon.
Three sisters took advantage of that opportunity and ran the 26.2 miles on Saturday.
On Monday, they came out to watch the rest of the runners.
"We're doing it in memory of our parents. We did the virtual on Saturday, and now we're here to see the real thing in memory of our parents," Aileen Bisser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.