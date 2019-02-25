WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The next four to six weeks are huge for maple syrup producers in western Massachusetts.
The warm weather over the weekend really accelerated things this season, which is keeping sugar houses busy.
"We have 800 on pipeline and about 130 on buckets," said Steve Holt with Steve's Sugar Shack in Westhampton.
The trees are tapped and gallons of sap are slowly starting to ooze at Steve's Sugar Shack.
"The sap has two percent sugar in it when we start. As we boil it in, we get rid of the water, the sugar content goes up until it's syrup," Holt explained.
Holt told Western Mass News that he has a fancy piece of metal called an evaporator and it's what boils that water-dominant sap into the ooey-gooey maple syrup we love.
"It then goes into our finishing pan. Here, it's only two inches deep. This is where we get the product starting to show some color," Holt said.
From tree to bottle, the process takes about an hour, but it's the kind of work that bears repeating.
"So we need 40 gallons of these of sap. We boil down 39 gallons of water. We get to keep one gallon of syrup," Holt noted.
In the early-goings of sugar making season, syrup you're getting has a nice golden color, but by week four, we are talking very dark, strong tasting stuff.
What keeps these taps of sap flowing are freezing nights and warm days. That's why, on Monday, Holt was able to gather nearly 300 gallons.
What about the rest of this week?
"[For these next four days, like you said?] There will be nothing," Holt said.
Making the life of those at the sugar shack's totally reliant on one thing.
"It is so temperature related and tied to what Mother Nature gives us," Holt said.
Steve’s Sugar Shack is now open and they do serve breakfast on the weekends where you can try this syrup for yourself.
Looking to learn more about the maple syrup industry here in the state? Click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.