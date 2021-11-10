Western Mass News studio 2021 042621

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association has honored Western Mass News as their 2021 television Station of the Year.

The award was announced Wednesday night as part of the association's annual "Sound Bites" ceremony, which was held virtually this year.

In addition to Station of the Year, Western Mass News was recognized with a Merit award in the Commercial Campaign category for our "Weather Ready" series and a Merit Award in the Feature Story category for our Surprise Squad story on West Springfield teen Devin Jones.

All of us at Western Mass News appreciate and thank you - our viewers - for putting your trust in us each and every day to get you answers and dig deeper into the issues that matter to you.

