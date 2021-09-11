SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday the Western Mass News crew hit the putting green for a day of mini-golf all in support of a good cause.
The first annual Putting for a Purpose mini-golf tournament was held this morning at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley.
The event aimed at raising $200,000 for Shriners Children's Hospital. They were able to hit half their goal, raking in just over $100,000.
If you're interested in donating head to their website.
