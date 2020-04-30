SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is some exciting news at Western Mass News.
Our morning team has been nominated for a Boston/New England Emmy award.
Western Mass News' morning show is in the category for Best Morning Newscast in a Small Market.
Award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony at a later date.
