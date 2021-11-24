SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our Western Mass News Toys for Tots collection officially started on Wednesday. The annual drive kicked off at MGM Springfield.
Western Mass News has partnered with MGM Springfield, Sitterly Movers, and Bomba and Kool Radio to collect toys for the Marines Toys for Tots this season. Marine Sgt. Garett Kory told Western Mass News that they are happy to bring back in person donations this year
“Especially this year since we are opening it up to the families again, the single families, and all that other stuff is really rewarding. It is really great to see these people again,” Kory explained.
The need is especially great this holiday season
“Every year, it keeps growing and growing the need and the demands for the toys and everything and it’s just skyrocketing every single year,” Kory added.
So far this year, they have already collected 15,000 toys and they hope to collect over 100,000 for kids in ages ranging from zero to 17.
“We need toys for every single age, but we are really struggling with girls ages six to eight and three to five…Just the lower ages, trying to get toys for boys and girls,” Kory said.
New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the main entrance of MGM Springfield at any time of day or night until December 12. You can even come say hello to our Western Mass News team while donating. We will be helping collect toys on Friday, December 3 and Friday, December 10.
If you are looking to receive toy donations for the drive, those requests need to be submitted by Wednesday, December 1.
