Western Mass Pioneers defeat Cedar Stars Academy 4-0, headed to semi-finals

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-the Western Mass Pioneers playoff push pays off as the club defeats Cedar Stars Academy Friday night with the final score of 4-0.
A rain delay didn't slow this club's hot streak as the Pioneers rolled into the postseason.
The Western Mass Pioneers hosted the Cedar Stars Academy in the USL League two quarter-finals after a nearly unstoppable season. The game was the second of the doubleheader at Lusitano Stadium as the weather didn't keep fans away from catching tonight's action. We spoke with midfielder Samir Regragui before the game and we asked him what he believed was the winning recipe for their nearly undefeated season and their post-season appearance.
“It’s been a really good season and we’ve had good form a bit of a rocky start but it’s been a lot of fun. The boys get along well it’s really been an amazing season so far and I’m having a good time and I believe at this point all the other lads are as well. It’s just any other game, we know it’s a playoff game we know the occasion we’re here for a reason and we won our league for a reason so we just need to stick to our tactics,” Regragui said.
The Pioneers will go on to face the Seacoast United Phantom in the semi-final match Saturday night at 7:30 at Lusitano Stadium.
