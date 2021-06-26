LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Western Mass Pioneers, a local soccer team, looked to continue their hot streak when they hosted the Boston Bolts tonight in Ludlow.
The Pioneers coming off a six-game win streak facing off against the number one team in their division.
The semi-pro soccer team, competing in USL League Two, is looking to snatch the top spot in the division and make a playoff run. The pioneers came into Saturday’s game hot. Fans also came in to support their local team. We spoke with Midfielder Andrew Barrowman before the game. He said having fans back in the stands has made a difference in their season.
“The community here is huge, people come out here and support us. Not having fans with COVID and now seeing everybody out and enjoying themselves, not only the game which is a beautiful thing,” Barrowman said.
The Pioneers defeated the Bolts, with the game ending with the score of 5-3.
The Pioneers will be staying here for a while if you missed tonight's action. the team's next two games will be home at Lusitano Stadium in Ludlow. Next, they'll face AC Connecticut on July 2.
