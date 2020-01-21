AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the cold weather, western Mass K-9 teams gathered for another monthly dog training session.
Western Mass News met exclusively with police, telling us how this particular training day is significant for real-life situations.
Board member of Mass Vest-A-Dog, Shannon Byrnes told Western Mass News that every two to four times a month, police departments from western Mass make it a priority to bring their K-9 dogs to a particular place for training.
"The more environmental exposure they can get to different situations, the better those dogs are going to be prepared to get out there on the streets," Byrnes said.
With numerous stations set up, Amherst Police Department patrolmen, Thomas Clark told us that police train the dogs to understand the situation and act on it accordingly.
"We train our dogs to find and locate and alert to evidence and it could be anything...We train them not to pick up the item, we train them not to paw at the item and we do that because sometimes we have to look for guns and we don't want the dogs pawing at them, they could accidentally pull the trigger. Also, there's DNA evidence we might find and we don't want them to ruin that," Clark explained.
After given the ok...
"Sit.... seek!" Clark said.
Putting his nose to the ground, Dash immediately searching for the human order that is attached to the fake gun planted in the woods.
Once Dash finds the weapon, he sits down, indicating he completed the task.
"And right there, looking back at me, laying down right next to what he found saying hey dad here it is! What you got buddy?" Clark said.
Patrol Officer Matt Frydryk told us that multiple police departments try and find abandoned buildings, so training is still possible during the winter.
"We ask around, different handlers, different departments go through their towns just to see if there are any places where we can possibly train the dogs. The more different areas we can expose the dogs do the better, I mean they're asked to go in buildings, they're asked to go in houses," Frydryk said.
Western Mass News even got an exclusive training session where police hide a person somewhere in the room and the K-9's mission is to find.
With no response, the K-9 is set to go.
And after sniffing around for some time, this k-9 found the suspect.
And of course, Dash wins too.
"Alright, reward my dog please...good boy!" Clark said.
