SPRINGFILD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—New Year’s Eve is Friday. Many people are on the fence about how to celebrate as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are at an all-time high.
Some events in western Mass. are virtual due to the pandemic. Other people are ready to ring in 2022 in-person.
“I shall be turning up sir,” said Sean Redmond, Springfield resident.
Redmond plans to ring in the new year Friday night in-person amid the COVID pandemic.
"You know it's a fluid situation. I feel good, Imma go out and have a good time. I might go to Commonwealth, I might come through Dewey's," he said.
With COVID cases on the rise many people are hesitant to be in large crowds. Many health experts advise people to celebrate new year’s eve in small gatherings, with people who are fully vaccination. For Redmond, he told Western Mass News he is prepared to step out for celebrations.
"But you know me hey, I’m in a good space. I'm vaccinated, I'm boosted I feel good. COVID has been good to me thus far. yeah, Imma be out tomorrow night. getting it in, drinking, hanging, listening to good music," said Redmond.
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge does plan to have a New Year's Eve celebration, as they believe people do need to enjoy themselves.
"I think that's kind of what we need today during these kinds of tough times. Provide a safe environment for everyone to really enjoy New Year's Eve," said Xavier Santiago, general manager of Dewey’s Jazz Lounge.
The lounge will be offering rapid self-test kits to give to people. As customers may want to check their COVID-19 status while listening to jazz music.
"We're having a really great celebration. We're going to be having live music from 10-1 a.m. It's going to be a really awesome latin jazz band," Santiago.
Over in Northampton, First Night is virtual this year. So, everything will be live streamed. With only the performers at the venue.
"I'm going to go down to the parlor room tomorrow afternoon at 2. And I'll be playing there for about an hour. And yeah, it will just be me, the people who work there and the camera people," said Elenor Levine, singer/songwriter.
We also checked in to see what MGM Springfield is doing. They told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
New Year’s Eve celebrations at MGM Springfield are expected to move forward as planned. In accordance with the city of Springfield’s announcement to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, MGM Springfield will also require masks effective Monday, January 3, 2022.
Health experts do expect COVID-19 cases to continue to rise into January. Again, they caution everyone to be safe and enjoy the new year.
