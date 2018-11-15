SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As meteorologist Dan Brown has been warning us, right now a Winter storm is barreling towards us, bringing with it our first real snow event of the year.
Officials from the state and the Public Works Department say they are ready for whatever it brings.
Apparently, this year, salt is cheaper than it was last year.
Good news, because we bought a lot of it.
$30 million worth according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
They tell Western Mass News that the average price last year was $62.13 per ton.
Right now, they say that price is down to $50.29, meaning less strain on town and city budgets and more salt on the roads, making for a safer drive.
Your mind may still be on Fall cleanup, but Springfield's Director of Public Works and a local landscaper have these reminders when it comes to leaves.
"The one thing that I would really ask is that," stated Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli. "The residents clear all the leaves from the street, because if we have to plow, they are sanding and salting, [and] it's hard to get into those leaves."
"Make sure your gutters are clean," stated Allen Cournoyer of AMC Property Maintenance. "The backed up water can cause frost damage and ice jams."
Since those are do-it-yourself tasks, let's talk about another one, sanding your own walkways and driveways..
Ice melt may be in short supply this early on, but sand won't be in the city of Springfield.
The city is whipping out the free sand pile for residents early this year since old-man Winter decided to show so soon.
To close or to delay.
That is the question school officials are asking themselves right now about tomorrow.
This is more than a one-person job, and more complex than just popping your head out the window to see if it's snowing.
First up, school officials are watching Dan Brown's forecast like a hawk.
We know this, because they told us.
Then, once they know snow is coming, the Superintendent of West Springfield schools says that him and other supers start talking.
"The conversation evolves to DPW, and," stated West Springfield Superintendent Michael Richard. "Central maintenance departments. We include the mayor to make sure we're making the best decision for West Springfield."
Now, schools statewide do have five days ready to use for snow and other situations that come up.
If schools decide to wave the white flag, there are some options to make the day count.
Blizzard bags allow students to do work from home in the Winter, and not deeper into the Summer.
Schools from Huntington to Springfield use these, and not all the time.
They still want their residents to have some fun.
In West Springfield, at least for now, snow days will remain snow days, because they don't have a similar program.
Last year, some schools had to cancel.
Not because of the snow, but because their buses couldn't get kids from A to B safely.
It's not just the schools monitoring Dan's forecast.
It's the people who make the roads clear to drive on.
We'll have team coverage out in the elements, so you can experience Winter from the comfort of your own couch.
