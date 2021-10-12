SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Many Red Sox fans are excited to scoop up tickets and get a chance to watch their team in the postseason. But for one Sox lifer in western Mass., it’s been a tradition for over 50 years.
One diehard Red Sox fan has been making the drive from Northampton to Jersey Street since 1961 to cheer on the team, and he’ll be back for more baseball next week when the Red Sox play in the American League Championship Series.
“We went down, and we said hey we got to keep this tradition going, and we’ve been to 50-something straight opening days,” Mike Noonan said.
Noonan has been frequenting Fenway Park since 1961. He tells Western Mass News he’s been to every opening day and playoff game since.
“I’m 68 years old, started going to Fenway since 1961, been to over 1,000 games, have the tickets stubs to prove it,” Noonan said.
That is, until Monday night when the Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays in game 4 of the American League Division Series. Noonan stayed back because of a doctor’s appointment.
But luckily, it won’t be his last playoff game this season. The Red Sox became the first team to win on back-to-back walk off’s in the postseason since they accomplished the same task against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.
Out of all the games Noonan has seen, Sunday’s 13-inning thriller was one of the best.
“I’ve been to a lot of great games, regular season and the postseason, but Sunday’s game that’s got to be in the top five,” Noonan said.
The Red Sox diehard said the team is playing with house money, and he’s just along for the ride.
“I had no expectations going in, none. Everybody picked them for fourth place. It’s been great,” Noonan explained.
There is nothing better for Noonan than a day spent at the ballpark.
“I’m a baseball fan first and a Red Sox fan second. I just think it’s the best game ever invented,” Noonan said.
If you’re looking to join Noonan at the ALCS, those tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The Red Sox will host home games Monday, Tuesday, and if necessary, Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.