SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the end of a decade and the beginning of a new one.
As we enter the first day of 2020, some people in western Mass are setting their sights on new goals to achieve this year.
"My New Year's resolution is to save money and not spend any money," one local resident tells us.
The start of the new year brings some people the opportunity to accomplish a goal they have in mind or, for some, just making a change to help improve their life.
Popular resolutions are weight loss, eating healthier, and quitting smoking, but others are focusing on finances this year, some starting from a young age.
"For the future, college, a new car when I get my driver's license," one local resident explained.
And others tell Western Mass News they want to work on managing stress.
"I guess just trying to be kinder in stressful situations," Chicopee resident Nikki Hart stated.
And with a little boy expected this March, balancing motherhood and work is the priority to begin this new decade.
"It’s challenging at times. Every mother and father would know that, but with work and our daily lives and a new one on the way, there’s a lot that can interfere and just have a better mindset of a deep breath and patience, and try to handle the situation better," says Hart.
On the other hand, some are staying away from resolutions and focusing day by day.
"Gave them up a long time ago. I found I can’t keep any promises ever, so I try to live each day as I can. I do get things done, but if I make a promise to do it...I feel really guilty that I didn’t do it," Holyoke resident Marge Bowler said.
A persepctive centered on enjoying life.
"I learned a long time ago that guilt is a waste of time. Life is meant to be lived and not to be regretted or anything like that," added Bowler.
