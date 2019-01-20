NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Messy, Winter weather took over western Mass this weekend, but residents here braved the storm like true New Englanders.
As snow, sleet, and freezing rain hit western Mass, people found themselves digging out of a stormy mess.
"It's going to be building up all day," Northampton resident William Patenaude tells us. "Little by little, but the biggest issue is it's sleeting now, and if we don't keep on top of it with salt and sand, it can be pretty slick."
The mix of sleet and freezing rain created dangerous driving conditions on side roads and highways.
MassDOT reported over 2,000 Mass. snow crews are out on the road, taking care of slush, ice, and snow on state highways.
Snow fall reports show that five to ten inches of snow accumulated across western Massachusetts, but New Englanders say this is something they are far too familiar with.
"Typical for New England," stated Patenaude. "I mean, we finally got some snow. This is actually pretty light. It's pretty easy to move."
Derek McCray from Chicopee was busy plowing state highways Sunday morning.
He tells Western Mass News the conditions were decent, but he has a message for those who will be outside getting rid of snow themselves.
"If you're out there shoveling," says McCray. "Take it easy. If you're snow blowing, hey out there now before it freezes."
