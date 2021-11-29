SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A United States-imposed travel ban is now in effect after a new COVID-19 variant, now known as omicron, was detected in South Africa. It's the quickest to be labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization.

President Biden addressed the nation on Monday and said he will put forward a detailed plan on Thursday to fight the coronavirus this winter, but he said that plan won’t involve any lockdowns.

“It's very concerning because the people without their shots are probably spreading it even worser,” said Andrew Flye of Springfield.

Concerns are rising over the new COVID-19 variant known as omicron. The variant was first identified in South Africa and in a matter of days, cases have been turning up all around the world. Local residents we spoke with are worried about the virus, especially as it starts to get colder.

“I hope this is over soon, but it's winter time,” Flye added.

The Biden administration is now restricting travel from eight African nations. The president addressed the country today and echoed his call for Americans to roll up their sleeves.

“The best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there, the ones we've been dealing with already, is getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot,” Biden explained.

The president said while a majority of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, many are not boosted. Those 18 and older who received their second shot by June 1 are now eligible for a booster shot and Biden urged them not to wait, especially as new variants appear.

“While it will be a few weeks before we know everything, we need to know about how strongly the existing vaccines will protect against the new variant. Dr. Fauci, who’s with me here today and our medical team, believe the vaccines will continue to provide a degree of protection against severe disease,” the president noted.

Some residents we spoke with said this new variant hasn’t changed their mind on the virus.

“I mean, I really don't have any concerns…Everything's the same. I just do what I need to do,” said Dominic Veney of Springfield.

However, others are hoping this variant will encourage people like Veney to get their shots.

“It's mostly the younger people that are not vaccinated and it's only going to hurt the elderly people and the children,” Flye added.