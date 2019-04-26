SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several communities were hit by the June 1, 2011 tornado, which started in Springfield, and, eventually, made its way to Brimfield, so the tornado warning earlier today is not something residents took lightly.
Brimfield and surrounding communities were spared of any significant damage caused by the severe weather Friday afternoon,
Never the less, residents, like Honey Garces, say they're prepared, because of the 2011 tornado.
"The amount of devastation around here was devastating," Garces tells us. "It was crazy, and I think it really made a lot of people gunshy at that point."
The day of the tornado, nearly eight years ago, she admits they didn't think much of the warnings.
"At the time that that one happened," continued Garces. "We didn't experience anything like that around here, so I didn't take it that seriously."
Garces works at the Brimfield market.
She says that, when the tornado warning was first issued Friday, several people made their way to the market.
"Everyone was like," stated Garces. "Oh, we have to stock up on stuff to make it through whatever the next twenty-four hours brings or whatever."
People react differently to news of a tornado warning.
Recent medical studies say that one in five people affected by storms may show symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Honey's daughter was seven when the 2011 tornado hit.
"To this day," added Garces. "Every time the wind blows, every time there's a thunderstorm, she's terrified."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.