SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many residents in western Mass felt the ground shaking Sunday morning due to an earthquake.
The National Weather Service in Boston reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 in Bliss Corner around 9:10 a.m.
Residents from areas including West Springfield, South Hadley, Agawam, Wilbraham and Holland have reported feeling the earthquake.
Correction - The earthquake occurred at 910 AM. https://t.co/XrCrtwjffp— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2020
