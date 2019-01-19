SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people took advantage of the conditions Saturday morning to stock up on food, gas, and other supplies.
That includes people who received their February Snap benefits early as the government shutdown heads into its fifth week.
From the grocery store to the gas station, crowds of people are stocking up.
Between the storm, Patriots game, and Snap benefits getting sent out early because of a USDA back-up plan during the partial government shutdown, shoppers say it's busier than usual.
"I went to the grocery," West Springfield resident Ari Medina tells us. "Just to pick up a couple things, and the lines were packed. I know a lot of people were having issues with their EBT so Wal-Mart, Stop and Shop, everywhere you go, there just wasn't a break."
The Big Y on St. James Avenue tells Western Mass News business has not slowed down since the middle of the week.
"Because of the prediction of snow," stated Big Y Store Director Ryan Peterson. "Our facilities, [and] our warehouse has been able to move some deliveries around. That way we can have things here earlier than normal to plan and be ahead of the rush."
Big Y says, with the rush this weekend, they have extra staff on-hand so they can help customers get through the checkout line quickly, and keep the shelves stocked.
"Everything from rock salt," continued Peterson. "Shovels, scrapers, milk, bread, all the typical items...people continuously stocking. We have vendors continuously coming in [and] filling their product so we're ready to go at all times."
"We [have] got to prepare," says Springfield resident Anthony Bellamy. "Got to get ready. I went yesterday, but I came today to get a few things I forgot. Definitely want to make sure I'm prepared for this storm. Don't want to be stuck in the house with nothing, no resources, no food. Just got to make sure you prepare. Pretty sure it's a bunch of Patriots fans getting ready for the game."
