LONGMEADOW, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News checked out flood damage seen in the area Thursday after Wednesday's stormy weather.
We spoke to one resident who lives on Rugby Road. She told us when she woke up Thursday morning, there was flooding all along the street and police had the area blocked off for the safety of drivers.
Once the heavy rain passed, damage was left behind on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield.
Over in Longmeadow, many residents woke up to large amounts of water on the roadways.
"And I saw the water all over the place, but it does happen from time to time," said Carolyn Couchon of Longmeadow.
Couchon, a long-time resident, told Western Mass News the Longmeadow police Department had the area near her house blocked off to traffic.
"They stopped traffic at Burbank, they were directing it down another street and there was a police car right on Rugby Rd., which is a little further up, and they weren’t letting traffic go through," said Couchon.
Western Mass News checked in with the town’s department of public works. Director Geoff McAlmond told us Longmeadow saw about four inches of rain in a short period of time.
"Some of the catch basins had gathered debris on top of them from the recent storm last Thursday and it appears they were blocked off and caused some flooding," said McAlmond.
McAlmond said DPW workers were able to free up the drains and open the roads back up quickly, something Couchon is very thankful for.
"Because it’s dangerous, there was a lot of water," said Couchon.
