HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Joelisse Marrero, a freshman at Holyoke High School is one of the many students across western Mass. who stayed home on Friday after a challenge was posted on TikTok calling on students to commit acts of violence at school.
"It really has been a hard time. Now and then I hear students saying inappropriate things. Honestly, I think parents should do a better job raising their kids. In this generation especially," said Marrero.
All across our area, several school districts saw a significant dip in attendance numbers.
Holyoke school officials told Western Mass News that attendance was down 16 percent.
In Chicopee, attendance was down 25 percent between Thursday and Friday.
In Westfield, there was a 15 percent decrease.
Not everyone was quick to keep their children home. Taunya Jasperson, an Agawam parent told Western Mass News she sent her son and daughter to school to keep a sense of normalcy.
"A lot of people said we should just shut down but then what happens the next time and the next time, and next time. It becomes a cycle. I think it's important to talk to our kids about it to not have them overly fearful everyday," said Jasperson.
The social media threat, promoting heightened security all across our area on Friday.
There were extra patrols at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, and Holyoke High School.
In Springfield, a spokesperson for the school district said in part-quote:
‘Along with districts throughout the nation today, Springfield Public Schools continued to monitor the situation closely, communicating with Police and schools as appropriate, in tandem with other safety and security measures.’
It's important to note, local superintendents said Friday's absences will not be excused.
