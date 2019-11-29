HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you love to shop, today is your day to do it.
Black Friday is notorious for long lines and busy stores.
Right now at the Holyoke Mall, things are busy, but manageable.
The parking lot is pretty full already.
There seems to be a good steady flow of people throughout the morning and while the midnight crowd has come, stores are now dealing with the second wave of shoppers.
If you are one of the people planning in coming out today, there are a few things you should know.
The entire mall opened at 7:00 this morning and will close at 10:00 tonight.
As far as what deals you can expect here at the Holyoke Mall, they have a full list of what stores are offering what deals on their website.
Historically, Black Friday is notorious for tech deals, but according to a recent study by Wallet Hub, jewelry will also be a hot item this year.
Also, if you're planning on shopping today, wear good walking shoes.
