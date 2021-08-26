BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced the winners of the last round of the state's VaxMillions giveaway.
This week's winner of the $1 million prize is Cynthia Thirath of Leominster. The governor's office said that she plans on using her winnings to invest in her future.
This week's winner of the $300,000 college scholarship is Gretchen Selva of Conway. She will be a sophomore this fall at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield. The governor's office said that her passion is music and she plays the guitar. She plans to focus on music writing and production in college and has already started looking at potential schools in New England.
From the time the giveaway was announced on June 15 through the final registration day, over 318,000 Massachusetts residents received a first dose of the vaccine and over 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated.
“The Vax Millions Giveaway was about more than winning a lottery. It was about motivating people to get the vaccine to protect your friends, neighbors, and loved ones...This did in fact encourage thousands who were not yet vaccinated, and at the end of the day that is a win/win for everyone.” said Mass. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg in a statement.
In total, over 2.5 million people signed up for the giveaway, including 2.35 million people 18 years or older and 167,000 people ages 12 to 17.
