WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Saturday was a big day in West Springfield. The boys' soccer team won the Division II State Championship with a 2-0 win over Canton.
Owen Hall opened the scoring for the Terriers in the first half on a rebound inside the 18, and Garrett Daley doubled the team's lead with a header that found the far side of the net.
Central is heading back to the State Championship game. The Golden Eagles took down top-seeded Franklin in a barnburner. Central won 60-49. Quarterback William Watson III threw for five touchdowns. They will advance to the Massachusetts Division I State Championship at Gillette Stadium where it will take on Central Catholic.
The Easthampton Boys Soccer Team won the Massachusetts Division IV State Championship with a 2-0 victory over Frontier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.