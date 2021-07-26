SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After last month's tragic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, a local group is training to respond to similar emergencies here in western Mass.
Working through the 90-degree heat in heavy work pants and steel-toed boots, these men and women are taking part in training exercises for the western mass technical rescue team.
The team consists of a group of firefighters from all four counties in western Mass.
"We do a lot of high angle rescue type of stuff in western Massachusetts, but we also train in tower rescues, so if someone was stuck on top of a cell phone tower or windmill. We do structure collapse training so, if a building comes down with victims inside, we may be called by a local department to help and search," Western Mass Technical Rescue Team Assistant Director Daryl Springman said.
On Monday, the team took part in a training course meant to prepare them for a real-life building collapse.
"For these guys to train up on these scenarios, they'll be sharp when something happens that you're not expecting," International Union of Operating Engineers Training Director Nick Girolamo said.
Burning through metal, lifting cylinder blocks, and cutting through concrete, the western Mass. technical rescue team will soon put these skills to the test.
Now the team is preparing for an even bigger training event here that will take place in September. There will be a simulated building collapse with multiple victims inside.
"So, this part three of a four-part series that we're doing to bring our members up to training on a structural collapse," Springman said.
The team was established a decade ago but has only been certified in structural collapse rescues for the last two years.
Members said they are constantly working on improving the team and preparing for a disaster that they hope they never have to respond to.
"We bring in new equipment every year, and we need to get orientated to that equipment so that when we do have an incident, we are not behind the eight ball on figuring out what to do," Springman said.
