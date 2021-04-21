SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) – Communities across western Mass. Are being impacted by Wednesday night’s storm.
Northampton Police confirmed a portion of King Street has no power and traffic lights are down. According to MEMA (Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) at the height of the storm around 4p.m. Wednesday, more than 1,400 Eversource and National Grid customers are without power.
Chicopee Electric Light confirmed on Facebook receiving reports of outages with lines and trees down across the city in Aldenville, Fairview, Memorial Sheridan and upper Willmansett.
The Southwick police chief tells Western Mass News there are three poles down on Sheep Pasture Rd. With a large tree across the road. The road is closed at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story.
Watch Western Mass News on ABC 40 at 5 p.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.