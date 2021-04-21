Power Outage generic

SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) – Communities across western Mass. Are being impacted by Wednesday night’s storm.

Northampton Police confirmed a portion of King Street has no power and traffic lights are down. According to MEMA (Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) at the height of the storm around 4p.m. Wednesday, more than 1,400 Eversource and National Grid customers are without power.

Chicopee Electric Light confirmed on Facebook receiving reports of outages with lines and trees down across the city in Aldenville, Fairview, Memorial Sheridan and upper Willmansett.

The Southwick police chief tells Western Mass News there are three poles down on Sheep Pasture Rd. With a large tree across the road. The road is closed at this time. 

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story.

Watch Western Mass News on ABC 40 at 5 p.m. for the latest.

